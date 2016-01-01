Dr. Bentley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colton Bentley, DC
Overview
Dr. Colton Bentley, DC is a Chiropractor in Pikeville, KY.
Dr. Bentley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bentley Chiropractic Pllc50 Village St, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 432-0386
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bentley?
About Dr. Colton Bentley, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1407319452
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bentley works at
Dr. Bentley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bentley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bentley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bentley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.