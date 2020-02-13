Connie Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Connie Anderson, PA-C
Overview
Connie Anderson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI.
Connie Anderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Center of Grand Rapids PC750 E Beltline Ave NE Ste 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 942-9343
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Connie Anderson?
Great bedside manner. Very thorough examination and knowledgeable.
About Connie Anderson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1124012919
Frequently Asked Questions
Connie Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Connie Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Connie Anderson works at
13 patients have reviewed Connie Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Connie Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Connie Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Connie Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.