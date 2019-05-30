Connie Hayes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Connie Hayes, NCC
Overview
Connie Hayes, NCC is a Counselor in Charlotte, NC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1373 E Morehead St Ste 12, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 617-4439
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Connie Hayes?
We have had a wonderful experience with Connie. She is both warm and no nonsense, and very good at helping people work through their issues so they move on with life. I have recommended her to others and will continue to do so.
About Connie Hayes, NCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1538387576
Frequently Asked Questions
Connie Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Connie Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Connie Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Connie Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Connie Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.