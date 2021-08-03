Connor Bowen, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Connor Bowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Connor Bowen, PA-C
Overview
Connor Bowen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toledo Medical Center- Physician Assistant master's program.
Locations
Internal Medicine of West Michigan3200 Eagle Park Dr Ne, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 285-9090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Connor listens and shows empathy. He is polite, considerate & easy going just like Dr. Roslaniec was.
About Connor Bowen, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 5 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Toledo Medical Center- Physician Assistant master's program
- University of Central Arkansas - BS Biology
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Connor Bowen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Connor Bowen.
