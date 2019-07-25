See All Family Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Constance Leach, CRNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (6)
Overview

Constance Leach, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Constance Leach works at Excel Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Excel Medical Center
    2724 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 739-8777
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    5.0
    Jul 25, 2019
    I've been with Dr. Connie since she was at 11th Street. I have not been the same since she's left. The treatment is different, no one is clear like she is and no one understands me like she does; I completely trust her and honestly, I haven't been frequent since her departure. I remember scheduling appts just to see her, Lol... My husband used to laugh at my obsession with my primary. I MUST find her ASAP!!!
    Badia Watson — Jul 25, 2019
    About Constance Leach, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548280381
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Constance Leach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Constance Leach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Constance Leach works at Excel Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Constance Leach’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Constance Leach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Constance Leach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Constance Leach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Constance Leach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

