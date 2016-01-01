See All Nurse Practitioners in Fayetteville, NC
Cora King, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Cora King, FNP-BC

Cora King, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Fayetteville, NC. 

Cora King works at Rapha Primary Care Center in Fayetteville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cora King's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rapha Medical Clinic PA
    1905 Skibo Rd Ste 100, Fayetteville, NC 28314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 864-4357

About Cora King, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1023654068
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Cora King has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Cora King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Cora King works at Rapha Primary Care Center in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Cora King’s profile.

Cora King has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cora King.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cora King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cora King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

