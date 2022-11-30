Corbie Maibauer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Corbie Maibauer, PA
Overview
Corbie Maibauer, PA is a Physician Assistant in Tucson, AZ.
Corbie Maibauer works at
Locations
Tucson Orthopaedic Institute6320 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 382-8200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She knows what folks are going thru and her and her team were very responsive to all questions. Highly recommend her.
About Corbie Maibauer, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1992114425
Frequently Asked Questions
Corbie Maibauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Corbie Maibauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
55 patients have reviewed Corbie Maibauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Corbie Maibauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Corbie Maibauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Corbie Maibauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.