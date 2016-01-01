Corey Jokl, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Corey Jokl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Corey Jokl, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Corey Jokl, PA-C
Corey Jokl, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT.
Corey Jokl works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Corey Jokl's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 1009, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 524-4330
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group31 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-0050
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital538 Litchfield St Ste 104, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 626-8232
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Corey Jokl?
About Corey Jokl, PA-C
- Neurology
- English
- 1043720204
Frequently Asked Questions
Corey Jokl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Corey Jokl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Corey Jokl works at
Corey Jokl has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Corey Jokl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Corey Jokl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Corey Jokl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.