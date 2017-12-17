See All Chiropractors in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Cory Aplin, DC

Chiropractic
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Cory Aplin, DC is a Chiropractor in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Aplin works at Montgomery County Chiropractic and Rehabilitation in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    River Medical Group LLC
    6931 Arlington Rd Ste T200, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 280-7977

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain Management
Elbow Disorders
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain Management
Elbow Disorders
Fibromyalgia

Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Dec 17, 2017
    I walked into Dr. Aplin's clinic with a frozen shoulder. Same day, he did an X-Ray. Went in for my next appointment and we mapped out a plan. Four weeks later, I am reaching heights I could not reach when I walked into his office. You get seen by him or Dr. Truong on every visit and they just have a wonderful team to help you through all limitations in a very professional and friendly atmosphere, you can tell by the patients around as everyone is friendly and relaxed. No regret. Thank you.
    Dec 17, 2017
    About Dr. Cory Aplin, DC

    Chiropractic
    17 years of experience
    English
    1962543736
    Education & Certifications

    Help For Brain Injured Children
    Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
    Colorado State University
