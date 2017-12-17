Overview

Dr. Cory Aplin, DC is a Chiropractor in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Aplin works at Montgomery County Chiropractic and Rehabilitation in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.