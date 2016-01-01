Courtney Dotinga, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Courtney Dotinga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Courtney Dotinga, NP
Overview of Courtney Dotinga, NP
Courtney Dotinga, NP is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Courtney Dotinga works at
Courtney Dotinga's Office Locations
-
1
Helen Devos Children's Hospital (congenital Heart Center Cvts)25 Michigan St NE Ste 4200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-9150
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Courtney Dotinga?
About Courtney Dotinga, NP
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1275048431
Frequently Asked Questions
Courtney Dotinga accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Courtney Dotinga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Courtney Dotinga works at
Courtney Dotinga has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Dotinga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Dotinga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Dotinga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.