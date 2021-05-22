See All Physicians Assistants in Henderson, NV
Courtney Jee, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Courtney Jee, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. 

Courtney Jee works at Genesis Medical Group in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Genesis Medical Group
    Genesis Medical Group
100 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 110, Henderson, NV 89074
(702) 436-7700
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 22, 2021
    Very good provider. Treats you like a person...listens to you with a caring personality. At the same time she is very efficient but covers all the bases. PA Jee speaks and explains things clearly, lets you know the goal/plan, and allows you time to ask questions. Everything I'm looking for in a provider. She does bring in a laptop and faces you while documenting. I'm fine with this. Some are not. If you are not I suggest going somewhere else. I realized this is how modern medicine is done. That means she will print out a prescription for you in the room. No waiting 15 - 20 minutes while documenting is done.
    David — May 22, 2021
    About Courtney Jee, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750843629
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Courtney Jee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Courtney Jee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Courtney Jee works at Genesis Medical Group in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Courtney Jee’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Courtney Jee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Courtney Jee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Courtney Jee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Courtney Jee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

