Dr. Craig Cook, DC
Overview
Dr. Craig Cook, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Encinitas, CA.
Locations
Christopher J. Miller Chiropractic Inc.1465 Encinitas Blvd Ste H, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 632-5445
- 2 6612 Mission Gorge Rd Ste B, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 640-1995
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Craig Cook, DC
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1720096373
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.