Crystal Capler

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Crystal Capler

Crystal Capler is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX. 

Crystal Capler works at Dallas Internal Medicine in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Crystal Capler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Internal Medicine Associates
    221 W Colorado Blvd Ste 730, Dallas, TX 75208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 941-5200
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Crystal Capler

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073167177
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Crystal Capler is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Crystal Capler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Crystal Capler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Crystal Capler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Crystal Capler works at Dallas Internal Medicine in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Crystal Capler’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Crystal Capler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal Capler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Crystal Capler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Crystal Capler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

