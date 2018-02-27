Crystal Favre accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Crystal Favre, LAPC
Overview
Crystal Favre, LAPC is a Counselor in Jasper, GA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2404 Refuge Rd, Jasper, GA 30143 Directions
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
You have to understand...Crystal is very, very good at what she does. I started seeing her a month ago...she has literally changed my life. I read the negative review on her, and I would encourage that person to give her another shot. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is a very hard process to teach...very hard...it really takes a special kind of therapist to make CBT digestable to a patient...Crystal does that. I look forward to every session with her, and I don't mind waiting an additional 15 min.
About Crystal Favre, LAPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1619202041
Crystal Favre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Crystal Favre. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal Favre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Crystal Favre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Crystal Favre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.