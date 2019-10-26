See All Neurologists in Roanoke, VA
Neurology
3.7 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Crystal J Poff, NP

Crystal J Poff, NP is a Neurology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. 

Crystal J Poff works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Christiansburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Crystal J Poff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke
    3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 224-5170
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Carilion Clinic Endocrinology - New River Valley
    2900 Lamb Cir Ste 230 Bldg A, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 224-5170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 26, 2019
    Crystal Poff is an excellent caregiver. She is super nice and is very thorough in her examinations. She asks good questions regarding your health and she listens to what you have to say. I am sooo sorry that she is leaving the practice but I wish her well in her new job. I will miss her sweet and bubbly personality. It has been my pleasure to have her for my caregiver. I highly recommend her to anyone who needs a good caregiver.
    Alberta Mayes — Oct 26, 2019
    About Crystal J Poff, NP

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275045197
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Crystal J Poff, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Crystal J Poff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Crystal J Poff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Crystal J Poff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Crystal J Poff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal J Poff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Crystal J Poff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Crystal J Poff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

