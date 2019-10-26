Crystal J Poff, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Crystal J Poff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Crystal J Poff, NP
Overview of Crystal J Poff, NP
Crystal J Poff, NP is a Neurology Specialist in Roanoke, VA.

Crystal J Poff's Office Locations
Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic Endocrinology - New River Valley2900 Lamb Cir Ste 230 Bldg A, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Directions (540) 224-5170
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

Ratings & Reviews
Crystal Poff is an excellent caregiver. She is super nice and is very thorough in her examinations. She asks good questions regarding your health and she listens to what you have to say. I am sooo sorry that she is leaving the practice but I wish her well in her new job. I will miss her sweet and bubbly personality. It has been my pleasure to have her for my caregiver. I highly recommend her to anyone who needs a good caregiver.
About Crystal J Poff, NP
- Neurology
- English
- 1275045197
Frequently Asked Questions
Crystal J Poff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Crystal J Poff accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Crystal J Poff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Crystal J Poff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal J Poff.
