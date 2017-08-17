See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Irving, TX
Crystal Scott, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Crystal Scott, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Irving, TX. 

Crystal Scott works at Private Practice in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Private Practice
    5005 W Royal Ln Ste 183K, Irving, TX 75063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 324-4004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Affairs and Infidelity
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Affairs and Infidelity

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Affairs and Infidelity Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Communication Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Fear of Anger Chevron Icon
Fear of Phobias Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    R Edwards in Arlington, TX — Aug 17, 2017
    About Crystal Scott, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144349978
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Parenting Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Patten University Oakland California
