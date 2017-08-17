Crystal Scott, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Crystal Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Crystal Scott, LMFT
Crystal Scott, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Irving, TX.
Private Practice5005 W Royal Ln Ste 183K, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (209) 324-4004
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Referred several people, and later was thank for it. Very dependable and knowledgeable.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- Parenting Center
- Patten University Oakland California
Crystal Scott accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Crystal Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal Scott.
