Crystal Weems accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Crystal Weems, FNP-C
Overview of Crystal Weems, FNP-C
Crystal Weems, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Johnson City, TN.
Crystal Weems works at
Crystal Weems' Office Locations
State of Franklin Healthcare Fpjc303 Med Tech Pkwy Ste 100, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 282-5611
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
About Crystal Weems, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225517253
Frequently Asked Questions
Crystal Weems has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Crystal Weems works at
