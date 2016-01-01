Curtis Budge, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Curtis Budge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Curtis Budge, LCSW
Overview
Curtis Budge, LCSW is a Counselor in Sacramento, CA.
Curtis Budge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Ted G. Sneed PhD4300 Auburn Blvd Ste 208, Sacramento, CA 95841 Directions (619) 583-0747
- 2 1100 Melody Ln Ste 137, Roseville, CA 95678 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Curtis Budge?
About Curtis Budge, LCSW
- Counseling
- English, Italian
- 1841495934
Frequently Asked Questions
Curtis Budge accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Curtis Budge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Curtis Budge works at
Curtis Budge speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Curtis Budge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Curtis Budge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Curtis Budge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Curtis Budge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.