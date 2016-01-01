Curtis Child has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Curtis Child, APRN
Overview of Curtis Child, APRN
Curtis Child, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Curtis Child's Office Locations
- 1 3501 W Charleston Blvd # 110, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 227-4165
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Curtis Child?
About Curtis Child, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144327099
Frequently Asked Questions
Curtis Child has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Curtis Child. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Curtis Child.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Curtis Child, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Curtis Child appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.