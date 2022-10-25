See All Physicians Assistants in Phoenix, AZ
Curtis Mewhinney, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Curtis Mewhinney, PA-C

Curtis Mewhinney, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. 

Curtis Mewhinney works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Curtis Mewhinney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family & Sports Medicine - Ahwatukee
    4545 E Chandler Blvd Ste 104, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 25, 2022
    Curtis was attentive and caring and seemed to understand my problem. Would definitely recommend
    George w ( Bill ) Durst — Oct 25, 2022
    Photo: Curtis Mewhinney, PA-C
    About Curtis Mewhinney, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1609834647
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Chandler Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Curtis Mewhinney, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Curtis Mewhinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Curtis Mewhinney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Curtis Mewhinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Curtis Mewhinney works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Curtis Mewhinney’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Curtis Mewhinney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Curtis Mewhinney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Curtis Mewhinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Curtis Mewhinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

