Cynthia King, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Cynthia King, FNP

Cynthia King, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC. 

Cynthia King works at Smith Family Wellness Center in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cynthia King's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Smith Family Wellness Center
    3622 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3614

About Cynthia King, FNP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English, Spanish
  • Female
  • 1285144865
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

