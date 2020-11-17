Cynthia Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Lewis, NP
Overview of Cynthia Lewis, NP
Cynthia Lewis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington, WV.
Cynthia Lewis' Office Locations
Himg Dme5170 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 528-4600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:45pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ms. lewis is wonderful, she listens and pays attention, very kind and caring, explains everything where you know exactly whats going on and then goes over a plan and makes sure you approve and understand,
About Cynthia Lewis, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669970653
