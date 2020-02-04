Cynthia McRae, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia McRae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cynthia McRae, MS
Overview
Cynthia McRae, MS is a Counselor in Lynn, MA.
Cynthia McRae works at
Locations
-
1
MGH Brigham- Outpatient Psychiatry480 Lynnfield St, Lynn, MA 01904 Directions (781) 477-3461Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Celtic Insurance Company
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompPsych
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia McRae?
Excellent listener who gently guides you to your own answers.
About Cynthia McRae, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1902956766
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia McRae accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia McRae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia McRae works at
Cynthia McRae has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia McRae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia McRae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia McRae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.