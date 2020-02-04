See All Counselors in Lynn, MA
Cynthia McRae, MS

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Cynthia McRae, MS is a Counselor in Lynn, MA. 

Cynthia McRae works at MGH Brigham- Outpatient Psychiatry in Lynn, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MGH Brigham- Outpatient Psychiatry
    480 Lynnfield St, Lynn, MA 01904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 477-3461
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Salem Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Celtic Insurance Company
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompPsych
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Cynthia McRae, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902956766
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

