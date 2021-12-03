See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Las Vegas, NV
Cynthia Osburn, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Cynthia Osburn, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Cynthia Osburn works at Kayenta Therapy Center in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kayenta Therapy Center
    9414 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 525-6277
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 03, 2021
    Cindy, is the best therapist I have seen. She takes the time to listen, and always responds in a way that makes you take a step back and think. I love how willing she is to try different methods to see what works for each individual. She ministers to her clients one by one.
    Ryan Bunderson — Dec 03, 2021
    About Cynthia Osburn, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013385996
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cynthia Osburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cynthia Osburn works at Kayenta Therapy Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Cynthia Osburn’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Cynthia Osburn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Osburn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Osburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Osburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

