Cynthia Rizzardi, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cynthia Rizzardi, APRN is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They graduated from Fairfield University and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Cynthia Rizzardi works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group115 Technology Dr Unit C101, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 372-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Cynthia Rizzardi, APRN
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1386945772
Education & Certifications
- Fairfield University
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Rizzardi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia Rizzardi accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Rizzardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Cynthia Rizzardi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Rizzardi.
