Cynthia Rizzardi, APRN

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Overview

Cynthia Rizzardi, APRN is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They graduated from Fairfield University and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Cynthia Rizzardi works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Trumbull, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    115 Technology Dr Unit C101, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 372-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
Diabetes Complications
Osteoporosis
Diabetes
Diabetes Complications
Osteoporosis

Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Complications Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Cynthia Rizzardi, APRN

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1386945772
    Education & Certifications

    • Fairfield University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cynthia Rizzardi, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Rizzardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cynthia Rizzardi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Cynthia Rizzardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cynthia Rizzardi works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Trumbull, CT. View the full address on Cynthia Rizzardi’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Cynthia Rizzardi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Rizzardi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Rizzardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Rizzardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.