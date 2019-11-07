See All Counselors in Woodland, CA
Dahyoung Yoon

Counseling
2.3 (23)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dahyoung Yoon is a Counselor in Woodland, CA. 

Dahyoung Yoon works at Safe Harbor Crisis House-yolo Community Care in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Safe Harbor Crisis House-yolo Community Care
    584 KENTUCKY AVE, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 661-3213

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(15)
Nov 07, 2019
Extremely helpful young counselor. I would recommend her to anyone suffering from anxiety or depression issues.
— Nov 07, 2019
About Dahyoung Yoon

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1346612637
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

