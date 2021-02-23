Dale Ault, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dale Ault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dale Ault, MS
Offers telehealth
Dale Ault, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Henderson, NV.
Dalel B. Ault, MS, MFT64 N Pecos Rd Ste 300, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
After 35 years of therapy I found Dale and on the first visit he stated he knew what my issue stemmed from. I was skeptical but after a few days of research on my own I realized he hit the nail right on the head. Everything he is sharing with me, as well as everything I research on my own points to his diagnosis. Finally a competent therapist! After 3 weeks of seeing Dale I am on board with my healing. Thank you Dale.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1427078005
- California State University
Dale Ault accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dale Ault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dale Ault. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dale Ault.
