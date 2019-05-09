Dr. Dale Bowen, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dale Bowen, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dale Bowen, PHD
Dr. Dale Bowen, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Grand Junction, CO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bowen's Office Locations
- 1 2530 N 8th St Ste 204, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 245-3505
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bowen?
Felt very good about his advice
About Dr. Dale Bowen, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1255319521
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.