Dr. Souleyrette accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dale Souleyrette, OD
Overview of Dr. Dale Souleyrette, OD
Dr. Dale Souleyrette, OD is an Optometrist in Elizabethtown, KY.
Dr. Souleyrette works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Souleyrette's Office Locations
-
1
Visionworks1609 N Dixie Ave Ste 100, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 765-7372
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Souleyrette?
Dr Souleyrette is an excellent eye doctor and in keeping his patients informed of their vision issues.
About Dr. Dale Souleyrette, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1205991791
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Souleyrette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Souleyrette works at
Dr. Souleyrette has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Souleyrette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Souleyrette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Souleyrette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.