Dallarie Jamison, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Dallarie Jamison, CRNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dothan, AL.
Wiregrass Wellness Center LLC201 Regency Ct, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 673-8869
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dallarie is so knowledgeable and kind! She has helped several members of my family. If we reach out, she always get back with us quickly.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1083079453
Dallarie Jamison accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dallarie Jamison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dallarie Jamison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dallarie Jamison.
