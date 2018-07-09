Dr. Empey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dallas Empey, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dallas Empey, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Farmington, UT.
Locations
- 1 653 N Main St Ste 100, Farmington, UT 84025 Directions (801) 644-9244
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My wife has had nothing but AMAZING service from this guy. He hits the nail on the head every time she goes in. He also stays late at his office sometimes until 10 pm so my wife can go when I get home from work. Thanks Dallas!!!!
About Dr. Dallas Empey, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1316937410
Dr. Empey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Empey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Empey.
