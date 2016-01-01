Dallas Valentine, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dallas Valentine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dallas Valentine, FNP-C
Overview
Dallas Valentine, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fraser, MI. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan.
Locations
Concentra33089 Groesbeck Hwy, Fraser, MI 48026 Directions (586) 296-2800
Owl Now Urgent Care3240 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 644-7337
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dallas Valentine, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962784116
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
