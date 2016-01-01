Damaris Carabello, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Damaris Carabello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Damaris Carabello, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Damaris Carabello, FNP-C
Damaris Carabello, FNP-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ.
Damaris Carabello's Office Locations
1
Bayonne Primary Care519 Broadway 24 St Ste 3600, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 975-3781
2
Bayonne Primary Care519 Broadway Ste 2200, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 975-3806
3
Kearny-Bayonne Primary Care206 Bergen Ave Ste 203, Kearny, NJ 07032 Directions (201) 975-3783
4
Office3196 Kennedy Blvd Ste 33, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions (551) 288-8337
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Damaris Carabello, FNP-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1245708809
Frequently Asked Questions
