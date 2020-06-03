Dr. Dana Fox, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Fox, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dana Fox, PHD is a Psychologist in Saint Paul, MN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 821 Raymond Ave Ste 220, Saint Paul, MN 55114 Directions (612) 605-6575
-
2
Dana Fox PhD LP, Minneapolis MN2402 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55405 Directions (612) 605-6575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very insightful, patient, and kind. Provided wonderful advice and was a great listener.
About Dr. Dana Fox, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1033253570
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
