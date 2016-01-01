Dana Goldenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dana Goldenberg, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dana Goldenberg, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Los Angeles, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 10250 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1280, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 300-1059
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dana Goldenberg?
About Dana Goldenberg, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1548695596
Frequently Asked Questions
Dana Goldenberg accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dana Goldenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dana Goldenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Goldenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Goldenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Goldenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.