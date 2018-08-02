Dr. Dana Grist, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Grist, OD
Overview of Dr. Dana Grist, OD
Dr. Dana Grist, OD is an Optometrist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
Dr. Grist's Office Locations
Family Eyecare Center of Johnson City, PLLC1207 N Roan St, Johnson City, TN 37601 Directions (423) 928-1010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grist has taken car of my eyes for years. He is responsive and caring. And he has a great selection of frames to choose from.
About Dr. Dana Grist, OD
- Optometry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1033148135
Education & Certifications
- Joseph Citron, MD, Atlanta Hospital
- Southern College of Optometry
- GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grist has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grist accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.