Overview of Dr. Dana Grist, OD

Dr. Dana Grist, OD is an Optometrist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.



Dr. Grist works at Family Eyecare Center of Johnson City, PLLC in Johnson City, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.