Dana Longino, LPC
Dana Longino, LPC is an Individual Counselor in The Woodlands, TX.
Locations
Dana Longino, MA, LPC2002 Timberloch Pl Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 989-0453
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dana is great to talked too, she makes you feel comfortable in talking. Would recommend her to family and friends.
- Individual Counseling
- English
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
