Dr. Dana McCall, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Dana McCall, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lewisville, TX. They completed their fellowship with Rapha Christian Counseling
Dr. McCall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Whole Body Healing Center200 N Mill St, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (469) 569-8080
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Dana McCall, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1255318325
Education & Certifications
- Rapha Christian Counseling
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCall works at
Dr. McCall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.