Dr. Dana McCall, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Dana McCall, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lewisville, TX. They completed their fellowship with Rapha Christian Counseling

Dr. McCall works at Whole Body Healing Center in Lewisville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Whole Body Healing Center
    200 N Mill St, Lewisville, TX 75057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 569-8080
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Value Options

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1255318325
    • Rapha Christian Counseling
