Dana Paine, LPCC
Offers telehealth
Dana Paine, LPCC is a Counselor in Albuquerque, NM.
Dana Paine works at
A Path With Heart Counseling920 Cardenas Dr Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Directions (505) 266-8168
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Molina Healthcare
- New Mexico Health Connections
- Premera Blue Cross
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I worked with Dana Paine at A Path With Heart. He was the best boss I had in the counseling world. I experienced him as fair, generous and having a great sense of humor. He helped me get started in my own private practice He saw multiple of my clients in couples' counseling. They would come to me for individual counseling and tell me how helpful and understanding he was for them.
About Dana Paine, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1336227487
