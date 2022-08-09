See All Counselors in Albuquerque, NM
Dana Paine, LPCC

Counseling
5.0 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dana Paine, LPCC is a Counselor in Albuquerque, NM. 

Dana Paine works at Solution Focused Counseling, Albuquerque, NM in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    A Path With Heart Counseling
    920 Cardenas Dr Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 266-8168

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder
Addiction
Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Night Eating Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Molina Healthcare
    • New Mexico Health Connections
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 09, 2022
    I worked with Dana Paine at A Path With Heart. He was the best boss I had in the counseling world. I experienced him as fair, generous and having a great sense of humor. He helped me get started in my own private practice He saw multiple of my clients in couples' counseling. They would come to me for individual counseling and tell me how helpful and understanding he was for them.
    Luscha Weeks, LPCC — Aug 09, 2022
    About Dana Paine, LPCC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336227487
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dana Paine, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dana Paine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dana Paine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dana Paine works at Solution Focused Counseling, Albuquerque, NM in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dana Paine’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dana Paine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Paine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Paine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Paine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

