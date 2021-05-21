See All Nurse Practitioners in Mesa, AZ
Dana Smith, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dana Smith, FNP-C

Dana Smith, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ. 

Dana Smith works at Deseret Family Medicine in Mesa, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dana Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Deseret Family Medicine
    1425 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 981-3000
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 21, 2021
    About Dana Smith, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255975348
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dana Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dana Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dana Smith works at Deseret Family Medicine in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dana Smith’s profile.

    Dana Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dana Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dana Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dana Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

