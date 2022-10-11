Daniel Boyle, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Boyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Daniel Boyle, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 180, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Very knowledgeable. Understanding and explained every option. This doctor very nice. Would highly recommend him. He takes his time with you to make sure you know all your options.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 5 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy General Hospital
