Overview of Daniel Boyle, PA-C

Daniel Boyle, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.



Daniel Boyle works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.