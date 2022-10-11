See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Carmichael, CA
Daniel Boyle, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Daniel Boyle, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Daniel Boyle, PA-C

Daniel Boyle, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.

Daniel Boyle works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Daniel Boyle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 180, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis
Back Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Daniel Boyle?

    Oct 11, 2022
    Very knowledgeable. Understanding and explained every option. This doctor very nice. Would highly recommend him. He takes his time with you to make sure you know all your options.
    McCracken — Oct 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Daniel Boyle, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Daniel Boyle, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Daniel Boyle to family and friends

    Daniel Boyle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Daniel Boyle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Daniel Boyle, PA-C.

    About Daniel Boyle, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1114491487
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Daniel Boyle, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Boyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Daniel Boyle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Daniel Boyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Daniel Boyle works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Daniel Boyle’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Daniel Boyle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Boyle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Boyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Boyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.