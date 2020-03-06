Dr. D'Elia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel D'Elia, OD
Overview of Dr. Daniel D'Elia, OD
Dr. Daniel D'Elia, OD is an Optometrist in Lancaster, PA.
Dr. D'Elia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. D'Elia's Office Locations
-
1
Diamantoni & Associates Optometric Services319 N DUKE ST, Lancaster, PA 17602 Directions (717) 396-0680
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. D'Elia?
I was having problems with my previous prescription from another optometrist and Dr D’Elia knew right away what the problem was. The prescription for my glasses is complicated and I am glad to find a doctor who had experience and skill to know what I needed. Yay!
About Dr. Daniel D'Elia, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1619044401
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Elia accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Elia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Elia works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Elia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Elia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Elia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Elia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.