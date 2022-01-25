See All Clinical Psychologists in West Orange, NJ
Daniel Edelman, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4.7 (23)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Daniel Edelman, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in West Orange, NJ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    769 Northfield Ave Ste 124, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 895-7592
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 25, 2022
    After years of struggling with the direction of my career and job search, Dr. Edelman helped me immensely. He took the opportunity to get to know me, my beliefs, background, etc before thoughtfully making suggestions on how to improve my outlook on my current job and future employment prospects. He respectfully challenged parts of my life that I always thought were "Givens", and helped me develop a much more positive outlook on my life and career. With his assistance, I've been able to take the next step in my career that I wouldn't have thought possible even 3 months ago. I'm so grateful for all of his help.
    — Jan 25, 2022
    About Daniel Edelman, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629041165
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Daniel Edelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Daniel Edelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Edelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Edelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Edelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

