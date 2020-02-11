Dr. Kinkead accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel Kinkead, DC
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kinkead, DC is a Chiropractor in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Kinkead works at
Locations
Concentra Urgent Care901 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85034 Directions (602) 833-3199
Ratings & Reviews
excellent service.app.was within 2hrs.had severe LBP.very gentle but firm adjustment of whole spine plus added electro-stimulus after.instant relief.will definately go back if need be.
About Dr. Daniel Kinkead, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1033291604
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinkead. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinkead.
