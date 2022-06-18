Dr. Daniel Morais, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morais is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Morais, OD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Morais, OD
Dr. Daniel Morais, OD is an Optometrist in Saginaw, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.
Dr. Morais works at
Dr. Morais' Office Locations
-
1
Wal-mart Vision Center 30-53161401 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw, TX 76179 Directions (817) 306-9400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morais?
I have been going to Dr. Morais for years and I’m very pleased with his service and care.
About Dr. Daniel Morais, OD
- Optometry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1801996822
Education & Certifications
- New England College of Optometry
- University of Massachusetts at Amherst
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morais has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morais accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morais works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Morais. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morais.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morais, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morais appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.