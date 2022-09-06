Daniel Nguyen, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Daniel Nguyen, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Daniel Nguyen, PA-C
Daniel Nguyen, PA-C is a Pain Management Specialist in Burnsville, MN.
Daniel Nguyen works at
Daniel Nguyen's Office Locations
Twin Cities Pain Clinic14551 County Road 11 Ste 100, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 522-6070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allina Advantage
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Daniel Nguyen?
Dan is outstanding without a doubt. He is so knowledgeable, caring, and compassionate. Dan makes it easy for me to trust him with my well-being. He is professional, yet easy to speak with and also a good listener. I am so grateful for all his honest, heartfelt help!!
About Daniel Nguyen, PA-C
- Pain Management
- English
- 1457893984
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniel Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Daniel Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Daniel Nguyen using Healthline FindCare.
Daniel Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Daniel Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.