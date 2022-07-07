Daniel Ober, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Ober is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Daniel Ober, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Daniel Ober, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Locations
Pinnacle Medical Family and Neuro Services7005 CORTEZ RD W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 752-2825Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Pinnacle Medical Group6033 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207 Directions (941) 752-2025Monday6:30am - 5:00pmTuesday6:30am - 5:00pmWednesday6:30am - 5:00pmThursday6:30am - 5:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I HAVE BEEN HIS PATIENT FOR SEVERAL YEARS NOW. HE IS THOROUGH AND KIND AND PATIENT. I JUST LOVE HIM!
About Daniel Ober, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1013902261
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniel Ober has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Daniel Ober accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniel Ober has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
64 patients have reviewed Daniel Ober. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Ober.
