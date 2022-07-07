Overview

Daniel Ober, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.



Daniel Ober works at Pinnacle Medical Group in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.