Dr. Daniel Shea, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Daniel Shea, PSY.D is a Counselor in Longview, TX.
Locations
Dr Dan Shea, PLLC911 W Loop 281 Ste 300, Longview, TX 75604 Directions (903) 980-8622
Wallis Dermatology Associates PLLC100 Zeid Blvd # A, Henderson, TX 75652 Directions (903) 980-8622
Wallis Dermatology Associates PLLC1820 Shiloh Rd Ste 1301, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 980-8622
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Shea, PSY.D
- Counseling
- English
- 1801257217
Education & Certifications
- Rhodes College, Memphis,Tn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shea accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shea has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.