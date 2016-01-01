See All Counselors in Longview, TX
Dr. Daniel Shea, PSY.D

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Daniel Shea, PSY.D is a Counselor in Longview, TX. 

Dr. Shea works at Dr Dan Shea, PLLC in Longview, TX with other offices in Henderson, TX and Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Dan Shea, PLLC
    911 W Loop 281 Ste 300, Longview, TX 75604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 980-8622
  2. 2
    Wallis Dermatology Associates PLLC
    100 Zeid Blvd # A, Henderson, TX 75652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 980-8622
  3. 3
    Wallis Dermatology Associates PLLC
    1820 Shiloh Rd Ste 1301, Tyler, TX 75703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 980-8622

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Comorbid Psychiatric Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Daniel Shea, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801257217
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Rhodes College, Memphis,Tn
    Undergraduate School

