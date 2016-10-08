Dr. Shiode accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel Shiode, PHD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Shiode, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Shiode Psychotherapy Inc.501 S Rancho Dr Ste I64, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 384-4110
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shiode was recommended to me for EMDR although I have other issues related to anxiety and OCD. He was incredibly easy to listen to and provided thoughtful input.
About Dr. Daniel Shiode, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1013047091
Dr. Shiode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiode. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiode.
