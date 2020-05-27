Daniel Vigil accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniel Vigil, MFCC
Daniel Vigil, MFCC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mission Viejo, CA.
Mission Viejo Counseling23120 Alicia Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92692 Directions (949) 586-1703Monday12:00pm - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Daniel Vigil?
I am so grateful to have found Dan over a year and a half ago. I have been in therapy with numerous therapists for 20 years and have never made a fraction of the progress with them, than I have with Dan. He is kind, empathetic, gives wonderful suggestions to help work through difficult situations, truly cares about your well-being and is always expressing gratitude and positivity towards life. He makes you see things from a different, simply beautiful perspective that has helped me with controlling the resentments I have held on to my entire life. He listens and personalizes all of his therapy techniques and advice to that of the patient sitting in front of him and doesn’t just give some generic textbook answer like many therapists do. I will forever be indebted to Dan. I wish I could see him more than once a week, as I always look forward to my sessions. If you want a gentle, compassionate, truly caring therapist, Dan is the best.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1225050537
Daniel Vigil speaks Spanish.
